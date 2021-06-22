Shadows Fall Announces December 2021 Reunion Concert With Unearth And Darkest Hour

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 22nd, 2021 - 5:45 PM

Melodic-metalcore band Shadows Fall has announced a reunion concert at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on December 18, 2021. Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within The Ruins, Sworn Enemy and Carnivora are set to support them.

General tickets sales will begin here with a venue pre-sale on Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. EST with the promo code “WEEEE.” Public on-sale will continue at the same location on Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Frontman Brian Fair made a statement on the show. “As the wise prophet D.L.R. [David Lee Roth] once said, ‘I HEARD YA MISSED US, WE’RE BACK.’ I couldn’t be more excited to be getting back onstage with my brothers in Shadows Fall and there is no room I would rather do it in than The Palladium in Worcester. It has been six years since we last played a show and we are ready to unleash the fury like Yngwie [Malmsteen].” The David Lee Roth quote is a line from Van Halen’s 1984 classic “Hot For Teacher” and the Malmsteen reference alludes to his 2005 record Unleash the Fury.

Fair continues, “We have been trying to find a way to jam together and play live for a little while now and the planets have finally aligned, schedules worked out, and with the help of a ton of our good friends, we were able to pull it off. This is the only show we have planned so shine up your dancing shoes, stretch out your neck, crack a brew, and get your ass to Massachusetts!”

“[Guitarists] Matt [Bachand] and Jon [Donais] started this band 25 years ago and it still amazes me that the music we made allowed us to travel the world, share the stage with legends, and put out a ton of records that I will always be proud of,” he concludes. “This show is a way for us to celebrate the music and thank all of the people that supported us through the years and helped us live the dream. I can’t wait to rage through songs from our entire catalog with a bunch of metalhead Massholes maniacs! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — there ain’t no party like a Shadows Fall party.”

When drummer Jason Bittner first announced the band’s tentative plans to play the one-off reunion show, he told the ‘Who’s Your Band’ podcast, “We’re not gonna say we’re still gonna be on hiatus, but we’re not gonna say we’re active either. We wanna just try to play a show. That’s the point of right now — can we play a show first, and then everything else that comes after that, like talk of writing a record or talk of writing an EP… We’ve already talked about this — we said, if anything, we would write an EP first. We wouldn’t write a full-length; we’d probably just do four-song increments or something.”

Shadows Fall’s last album was 2012’s Fire From The Sky. They remain better known for their early 2000s material, including albums like Of One Blood (2000), The Art of Balance (2002) and The World Within (2004).

Unearth are another melodic-metalcore band from the 2000s Massachusetts metal scene. They’ve kept releasing music somewhat consistently, most recently their 2018 record Extinction(s).

Darkest Hour is another popular 2000s metalcore band, but they’re from Washington, DC rather than Massachusetts. They’re best known for their 2005 album Undoing Ruin and 2007 album Deliver Us, having last released music on 2017’s Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora. Members of the group have recently appeared on quarantined covers of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Over the Mountain” and Metallica’s “Battery.”