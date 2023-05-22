Def Leppard’s Rick Allen Opens Up About Assault: ‘I Don’t Think My Attacker Knew Who I Was’

Home News Zach Monteiro May 22nd, 2023 - 3:18 PM

English rock band Def Leppard’s legendary drummer Rick Allen has come out to give his first interview regarding the instance in which he was assaulted outside of a Florida hotel earlier this year.

The attack occurred while Def Leppard and its members were preparing to perform on March 13th in Hollywood, Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. At the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Where he and the rest of the band were staying.), Allen had gone outside on a smoke break when he was charged by the attacker.

According to Blabbermouth, local police had arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the assault towards the drummer along with a woman who reportedly came to Allen’s aid, although no motive had been given. Police made the claim that the suspect was hiding behind a pole before ambushing Allen, knocking him back and slamming his head on the ground and “causing injury”. The attacker is now facing a charge of abuse to an elderly or disabled adult without great harm.

Allen recently sat down with “Good Morning America” to give his thoughts on the assault. When asked about the moment of the attack, Allen said “I heard a couple of steps and then I just saw this [flash], and then the next thing I knew was I was on the ground.”

Allen was famously involved in a car crash back in 1984 which resulted in the drummer losing his left arm. Fearing that he was going to be attacked again, Allen reached out to the attacker and said “I am no threat to you.”

He continued “I don’t think he knew who I was, but he must have seen that I wasn’t a threat because, you know, I’ve only got one arm.”

Check out the full interview on Good Morning America’s YouTube channel along with our previous articles on Rick Allen: