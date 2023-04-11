Journey’s Neal Schon Supports Mick Mars in Legal Lawsuit Against Motley Crue

Home News Jaden Johnson April 11th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Guitarist, Neal Schon, shows public support to MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist Mick Mars in his legal battle against his group’s ongoing tour.

Mars, co-founding member of MÖTLEY CRÜE, announced his retirement from touring with the group last October due to worsening health issues but he will still remain a member of the band with John 5 taking his place on the road. The recent controversy came when fellow band members attempted to remove Mars from being a significant stakeholder in the group’s corporation and business holdings. This lawsuit from Mars against CRÜE was filed April 6th in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court.

After Mars’s lawsuit, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx took to twitter with the message, “Sad day for us and we don’t deserve this considering how many years we’ve been propping him up. We still wish him the best and hope he finds [sic] lawyers and managers who aren’t damaging him. We love you Mick”. As well as a statement in Variety from MÖTLEY CRÜE’s lawyer, Sasha Frid, saying, “Retiring from touring is resigning from the band, the band’s primary function is to tour and perform concerts. And as you saw from the amendment, if a shareholder resigns, he cannot receive any compensation from touring — which is what Mick is trying to get. It’s clear-cut that Mick is not entitled to any more money”.

Neal Schon, founder of Journey, weighed in on Twitter to show his support Mars after responding to Poll asking, “Are you on #TeamMick [or] #TeamMotleyCrue”, with Schon responding, “Mick”. Following up his poll response with Tweet saying, “Given his health issues, and his obvious swagger, he gives to the band through his guitar playing. He didn’t deserve this”.

