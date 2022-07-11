Born & Raised 2022 Music Festival Lineup Adds Tanya Tucker

Country music singer Tanya Tucker has recently been added to the Born & Raised 2022 Music Festival lineup. The Born & Raised Festival, held in Outlaw, Texas, and will take place from September 16 to September 18. Tucker is expected to perform alongside Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, headliner Cody Jinks and many more artists on Satury, September 17.

Also performing is the nearly 60 year-old, legendary country band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their performance is scheduled on Sunday, September 18, and they’re sure to be one of the main draws of the festival. Many other artists will be descending on Outlaw, Texas for the Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents and Pryor Creek Music Festivals.

Tickets can be found at the Born & Raised website, where General Admission starts at $129.50. Born & Raised Music Festival has previously included performances by some of the biggest names in country music; fans of the genre will likely want to check the festival out.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz