Willie Nelson’s Annual 4th Of July Picnic To Feature Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Brothers Osborne And More

April 8th, 2022

Since 1973, it has been a tradition for hit American musician Willie Nelson to host the celebration of the 4th of July with a summer concert. However, to the outbreak from the pandemic, Nelson had to postpone the annual hosting for 2020. Last year, with covid cases decreasing, Nelson adapted the “picnic” to online. This was most convenient for fans, as those who were cautious of the virus still got a chance to witness Nelson and his gang playing hits in a studio. Though, many were bummed that they couldn’t get to see their idol in person, especially after the cancellation of shows due to the pandemic.

Worry not, country fans. The musician announced this morning that his annual festivals will be returning this year. The firework show will be held at Austin’s Q2 Stadium, according to Consequence. Nelson is not just bringing himself to his own party, he has a full guest list. With performing with this Family Band, Nelson will also invite Jason Isbell along with the 400 Unit. Other artists include Grammy award winning duo Brothers Osborne, Allison Russell, Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, Micah Nelson’s (Willie Nelson’s son) band Particle Kid, Steve Early & The Dukes and Asleep at the Wheel.

The tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 15, at 10:00 am CT. Fans who have the Club Luck membership (an exclusive fan club of Willie Nelson) will get pre-sale tickets starting today! You can find your tickets here. For fans who aren’t yet a Club Luck Member, you can also find check here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz