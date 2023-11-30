Foo Fighters Live Debut “Statues” During Perth Show

Home News Cait Stoddard November 30th, 2023 - 1:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to loudwire.com, during their show in Perth, Australia on November 29 rock band Foo Fighters performed one of their 2000s deep cuts live for the very first time. The performed a 25 song set concert that included a live debut of the song “Statues,” which is from the Foo Fighters’s 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. Shortly after the performance, the band played another song from the same album called “Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners” for the first time since 2018.



In the following statement Dave Grohl told the audience about “Statues”: “This song is maybe 20 years old, it’s off of our fifth record. No it’s not, what record is it off of,” said Grohl. “I don’t know, it’s fucking old. But I don’t know if we’ve ever done it live before. So this might be the first time we’ve ever tried this song. It’s a nice song.

As for “Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners,” it was written about two miners that were trapped in the Beaconsfield gold mine in Tasmania when it collapsed in 2006. Grohl performed song by himself.

Foo Fighters have a handful of dates left in Australia to finish out their 2023 touring and then will head back overseas to New Zealand for a round of shows in January. The band also have a few festival appearances in the Spring, followed by a European tour and then they will hit the road in North America again throughout July and August.

