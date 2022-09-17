Foo Fighters Announce New Compilation Album The Essential Foo Fighters For October 2022 Release

Home News Gracie Chunes September 17th, 2022 - 12:18 PM

On Wednesday, September 14, The Essential Foo Fighters, the first Essential collection from the Dave Grohl-led rock band, was announced by Legacy, set to be released on Friday, October 28. This finds Foo Fighters joining other Sony Music artists venerated through Legacy Recordings’ The Essential series of compilation albums. The Essential Foo Fighters includes several songs from their 2009 Greatest Hits album compilation plus more recent hits from the group.

‘The Essential Foo Fighters’ is a collection of tracks from the band’s studio albums available on vinyl, CD, and digitally October 28th. @foofightershttps://t.co/mQ6RE81a3F pic.twitter.com/7VrhNObXmC — Legacy Recordings (@SonyLegacyRecs) September 14, 2022

This collection also serves as a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer who passed at 50 in March. Earlier this month, the Foos led a Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. They’ll continue the salute in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Pre-order the Essential Foo Fighters here. (Loudwire)

Essential Foo Fighters tracklist is as follows:

1. “Everlong”

2. “Making a Fire”

3. “Times Like These”

4. “Rope”

5. “Monkey Wrench”

6. “My Hero”

7. “Cold Day in the Sun”

8. “Big Me”

9. “Long Road to Ruin”

10. “Shame Shame”

11. “Best of You”

12. “All My Life”

13. “The Pretender”

14. “This Is a Call”

15. “Walk”

16. “Learn to Fly”

17. “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

18. “These Days”

19. “Everlong” (Acoustic Version)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz