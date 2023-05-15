Foo Fighters Tease Emotional New Song

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 11:28 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to revolvermag.com last month rock band Foo Fighters announced their new album will be called But Here We Are, which marks the band’s first album since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins back in 2022.

Following the announce of their upcoming album, Foo Fighters released the song “Rescued” and today the band went on on social media to share a 30-second clip of the upcoming a new song, along with the heartfelt lyrics to the half-minute teaser.

On the teaser the words “I woke up and walked a million miles today/I’ve been looking up and down for you.” “All this time it still feels like yesterday/That I walked a million miles with you” are can be seen while lead singer David Grohl uses his voice to harmonically sing out the lyrics. The full version of the tune will be released this Wednesday