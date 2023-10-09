Drake Accused Of Allegedly Illegal Interpolation Of Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls” On New Song “All The Parties”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 11:36 AM

According to consequence.net, the group Pet Shop Boys have allegedly accused Drake of allegedly interpolating their song “West End Girls” without alleged credit or alleged permission. The alleged borrowed riff can allegedly be found on the song “All the Parties,” which is a track that is on Drake‘s new album For All the Dogs.

Despite the alleged legal issues, “All the Parties” is allegedly a nod Pet Shop Boys‘ 1984 hit, as Drake allegedly sings: “East End boys and West End girls” in the same alleged melody.

On October 6 Pet Shop Boys went on social media to release the following statement: “Surprising to hear Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End Girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.”

Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.#PetText #kobaltmusic #WestEndgirls #Drake #PetShopBoys pic.twitter.com/P5siIccTw9 — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 6, 2023