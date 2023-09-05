Kendrick Lamar Joins Beyonce For Live Performance Of “America Has A Problem”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, on September 4 artist Kendrick Lamar joined Beyoncé on stage in Inglewood, California to perform “America Has a Problem” with Beyoncé for the first time on her 42 birthday.

Beyoncé released the updated version of the Renaissance track with new contributions from Lamar back in May. Also the singer recently joined artist Travis Scott on the track “Delresto (Echoes),” which appears on the album Utopia.

Also during the concert, artist Diana Ross made a guest appearance by leading the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé. The Renaissance World Tour continues through the end of this month, with dates in Vancouver, Seattle, New Orleans and Houston.