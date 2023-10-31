Narrow Head Covers Momma’s “Medicine” & Momma Covers Narrow Head’s “Sunday”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Kindred spirits Momma and Narrow Head have announced they are covering each other’s recent singles“Medicine” and “Sunday.” As a whole, songs are fabulous because the instrumentation shakes the background with the sound of smash rock and metal music while the vocal performances serenades their ears with great melody.

In the press release both bands describe how “Medicine” came together.

“Momma is one of those bands that we were hooked on immediately, we would play ‘Medicine’ at soundcheck all of the time.” said Narrow Head.

Momma adds: “We’ve both been big fans of each other’s bands for a while. A year or so ago the idea was floated around about doing a cover of each other’s songs. When Jacob sent Allegra a video of them covering ‘Medicine’ during soundcheck, we were like, OK we have to actually do this.”

Momma’s Narrow Head cover follows their spring single “Bang Bang” and an incredibly busy year on the road, including their Coachella debut in April and tours supporting Death Cab For Cutie, Weezer, Modest Mouse and Alex G.