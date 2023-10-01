Julie Shares Lively New Single “Catalogue”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool October 1st, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Los Angeles based band Julie recently shared a new single that is entitled “Catalogue.” The new song has been described as lively and the track certainly does not disappoint.

According to Stereogum, last year, the trio released “pg.4 a picture of three hedges” b/w “through your window” and have not released anything since then, until now with the arrival of their brand new track “Catalogue.” The group has yet to release a full-length record but that hasn’t deterred fans from selling out each date on their forthcoming North American tour. The band has been included on the bill for Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival which is returning this November 11 and 12 at Dodger’s Stadium. The event’s 2023 lineup features nearly 40 artists including headliners Tyler, The Creator, SZA and The Hillbillies.

This poppy track is lively and fun and will not disappoint its listeners. Out now on Atlantic, this song is amazing and everyone needs to hear it! It’s a very rock forward track that sounds phenomenal. A great and fun new song you really won’t want to miss it! This has to be an addition to any playlist that’s upbeat and rock heavy. The track is a total vibe and can not be second guessed in any way with its guitar heavy production and catchy melody. Listen to the fantastic new song below!