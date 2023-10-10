Paramore Shares They Have a “This Is Why” Re-work on the Way

Home News James Reed October 10th, 2023 - 7:13 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore have teased that a David Byrne remix of a ‘This Is Why‘ track could come soon.

Last Friday, the band shared an “almost remix” album with reworked versions of tracks from their latest album featuring Foals, Wet Leg, Remi Wolf, Romy, Julien Baker and more.

Paramore confirmed that there’s more to come, they revealed during an in conversation event with writer Amanda Petrusich for The New Yorker Festival last week that a track with the Talking Heads frontman was left off the new release.

According to Stereogum, Petrusich mentioned that Byrne was involved. “There was someone that she mentioned who was going to be on this record but we’re saving it for something,” frontwoman Hayley Williams said.

“So, all I’m going to say is it’s fucking insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. And hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it. But we decided it was too special and we needed to wait and there’s more to that story and you’ll know all about it as soon as we’re able to share.”

Also on Paramore’s remixes album was a previously unreleased track called ‘Sanity’. Williams has since confirmed that the track dates back to Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’ era, and said it “didn’t quite make it onto [2023’s ‘This Is Why’]” either.