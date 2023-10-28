Diplo Shares Hype New Track “Favela Joint” Featuring Kura

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 28th, 2023 - 1:04 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Diplo. Taken on December 31st at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Diplo, a well-known songwriter, and DJ, has added a new single to his discography. The new single is titled “Favela Joint,” featuring fellow DJ artist Kura.

Diplo is also known as Thomas Wesley Pentz. He’s also a part of music groups like LSD and Major Lazer. He is known for his work on hit songs like “Elastic Heart”, “Cold Water,” and “Genius.”

TA’s great beat and lyrics accompany the new single, Which could be very calming to the listener. Hopefully, it’s not too early to say this song is a new upcoming hit on Diplo’s shelf.

According to a press release,” “Favela Joint” is the latest in a batch of Higher Ground releases that have found Diplo refocusing on his house music imprint. “It looks like Diplo is headed back to his roots of house music.

