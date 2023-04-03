Feist Reveals In New Interview Why She Left Arcade Fire Tour: ‘I Couldn’t Continue’

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 11:23 AM

According to pitchfork.com since announcing her departure from the Arcade Fire Tour artist Feist has openly discussed the reason why she left the tour following the alleged allegations of alleged sexual misconduct against frontman Win Butler.

During an interview with The Irish Times, Feist mentioned what was running through her head while performing the first two tour dates.

“I was having an out-of-body experience. Not to mention, I had brought all of these new songs. I thought, ‘Okay, maybe I’ll go do this tour and workshop how to play these songs in a bigger context.’” All proceeds from Feist’s merchandise sales at both shows were donated to Women’s Aid Dublin, an organization dedicated to stopping domestic violence across Ireland.”

The artist added: “It took me until the second show where all of the practical discomfort of having to dismantle this crazy machine and fold it back up and lose what I had invested in being there [on tour].… The whole thing was made so clear to me. I couldn’t continue. It was like, actually, no… ‘I can’t avoid my responsibility here.”

Feist continued with “Not to mention every word that came out of my mouth, I was hearing through an ear that wasn’t my own. I was hearing how twisted and skewed… In the context they were in, the songs weren’t safe. And neither was I.… It was deeply difficult.”

Also Feist is not the only one who left the the Arcade Fire Tour because according to brooklynvegan artist Beck has also left the tour due to the alleged allegations against Butler.