The Offspring Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Sum 41 and Simple Plan

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 11:54 AM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficar

According to consequence.net rock band The Offspring have announced a Summer US tour which features the bands Simple Plan and Sum 41.

The Let the Bad Times Roll Tour starts in Washington along with stops in Salt Lake City, Mountain View, Irvine, Phoenix, North Little Rock and Dallas before ending things in Massachusetts.

In the article The Offspring band member Dexter Holland describes his excitement about the upcoming tour.

“One of the best things about b eing on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends — we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!”

Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau added, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer.”

Also Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley commented, “We’re so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer! There’s nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to you — see you soon!”

The upcoming tour is named after The Offspring’s latest album Let the Bad Times Roll, which was released on April of 2021. Simple Plan released their latest album Harder Than It Looks last year, while Sum 41 are currently working on a new double album titled Heaven and Hell.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and by using the access code OPENER. The general sale will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Let the Bad Times Roll Tour Dates

8/1 — Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/3 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/5 — Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/6 — Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/8 — Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/9 — Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/11 — Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/12 — North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

8/13 — Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/15 — Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

8/16 — Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

8/18 — Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/19 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/20 — Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/23 — Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/25 — Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/26 — Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

8/27 — St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

8/29 — Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

8/30 — Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9/1 — Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/2 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/3 — Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center