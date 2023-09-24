Jean Dawson Shares Thought-Provoking New Single “NO SZNS” Featuring SZA

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 24th, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Recently, Jean Dawson released a new song with the artist SZA called “No SZNS” The beautiful new track has been described as thought-provoking and it surely is.

In an article written by Pitchfork the new song was written about as, “SZA and Jean Dawson have shared their new duet, “No Szns.” Not long ago, Dawson posted a TikTok of the duo listening to a snippet of the song in the studio. Check out the song’s music video—directed by Dawson and Bradley J. Calder—below. Jean Dawson co-produced “No Szns” with Austin Corona, Elliott Kozel, Jesse Schuster, Wyatt Bernard, and Zach Fogarty. The song features trumpet from yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri.”

The new song starts out with an audio that sounds very calm and a little cold. Paired with a video of two people coloring with crayons in almost complete darkness the pairing really set the mood for the rest of the song. Jean Dawson’s vocals come in first and they are so powerful you can really hear the heartbreak in the singer’s voice.

The first verse continues as follows:

“I decided I don’t like fall//I decided summer doesn’t feel the same anymore//And winter make me melt//Use my shell, melt myself//Overseas, in the spring//And all my feels died in the summer//All my, all my//All my feels died in the—”

Powerful words for an extraordinarily powerful song this is not one you’ll want to miss. Perfect for your sad day playlist this song is truly amazing. Be sure to listen and watch the accompanying video below!