The Beatles’ Final Song “Now And Then” Officially Released

Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 3:04 PM

As announced on October 26, the last Beatles song “Now And Then” is out today worldwide. Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe have shared the details and updated premiere plans for the song’s evocative new music video, which Peter Jackson has directed in his first foray into music video production.

Musically, “Now and Then” is wonderful by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with great melody while John Lennon‘s, Paul McCartney‘s and George Harrison’s vocals serenades the ears with pitch perfect harmony. The whole composition is magical because the spirt of Lennon and Harrison can be felt through the lyrics.

The “Now And Then” music video will premiere worldwide on November 3 at one p.m. GMT, nine a.m. EDT and six a.m. PDT on The Beatles’ YouTube channel. The poignant and humorous video invites viewers to celebrate The Beatles’s timeless and enduring love for one another with the Beatles as they create the last song.

In the press release Jackson shares his thoughts about the upcoming music video.

“I teamed up with Jabez Olssen, my Get Back editor, to try and figure ways the new film footage could be used to support these wispy ideas. It was a very organic process, and we slowly started build little fragments, sliding pictures and music around in different ways until things began to click in.”