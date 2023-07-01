Ringo Starr Says Beatles Would ‘Never’ Fake John Lennon’s Voice With AI On Upcoming ‘Final’ Beatles Song

Home News Diana Bello July 1st, 2023 - 4:29 PM

Beatles fans have shown concern and slight fear that in the upcoming final Beatles song, they would use AI. AI which in many social media platforms people have shown concern about how much it is used when it comes to art and music. In this case, music recently there have been songs in which people that are artists sing songs that they really have never recorded but really are ‘fake’, AI which was used in those cases which is why fans started to wonder if the Beatles would use a fake John Lennon voice and put it into the song. It has come out recently from one of the band members of the Beatles which is Ringo Starr that has stated in an interview with rolling stone music that the Beatles would “never” fake Lennon’s vocals. Starr has come to confirm that Geoerge Harrison came to record parts of the song before his death in 2001 which just confirms that the Beatles would not use AI when it comes to music.