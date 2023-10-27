New Docuseries To Be About John Lennon’s Murder, “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 27th, 2023 - 9:40 PM

According to NME, there will be a new docuseries about the murder of John Lennon by Apple TV+. The documentary is voiced over by popular actor Kiefer Sutherland and delves into the calculated offense committed by disturbed fan Mark David Chapman. Chapman fatally shot the legendary musician outside his apartment complex in New York City on December 8, 1980 and the documentary examines the events that followed. Mark David Chapman was denied parole for the 12th time, since he became eligible, every two years he would try to seek parole.

Per a statement from Apple TV+, makers of three-part documentary were “granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office.” This docuseries will include interviews with John Lennon’s friends, Chapman’s deference lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives, and prosecutors. So far, a premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

The BBC has recently revealed that it will be airing a collection of programs to honor the enduring influence of The Beatles. The broadcaster has released a new schedule, which follows the recently divulged information about the band’s “final” song. This song is scheduled to release next week and will be the last featuring all four band members. The collaborative project titled Now and Then was produced by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilizing AI technology to bring to life previously unreleased demo recordings of John Lennon. These recordings were salvaged by the surviving members of the band to create a new and unique song.