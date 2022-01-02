George Harrison Unveils Star-Studded New Video For “My Sweet Lord”

Home News Audrey Herold January 2nd, 2022 - 2:59 PM

George Harrison was an English musician, singer-songwriter and producer. He was from Liverpool, England and was born in 1943. He was best known as the lead guitarist for the legendary rock band, the Beatles. He was also known for his own prosperous solo career. Popular albums of his include Thirty Three & 1/3 (1976), Living in the Material World (1973) and Somewhere in England (1981). After a long, successful career, he passed away in 2001 from cancer.

Harrison’s 1970 album, All Things Must Pass, got a super deluxe edition box set this year. To commemorate the occasion, an official music video was released for his single “My Sweet Lord.” Lance Bangs wrote and directed the music video. Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer play two agents that must investigate a strange occurrence at the request of their boss, portrayed by Mark Hamill.

Along with Armisen, Bayer and Hamill there’s a whole list of people featured within the video as well. The list includes Ringo Starr, Olivia and Dhani Harrison (George’s wife and son), Jeff Lyne, Weird Al Yankovic, Jon Hamm, Taika Waititi, Joe Walsh, Patton Oswalt, Reggie Watts, and more! Lot’s of musicians, actors, comedians, and others are featured in the video.

According to the music video’s director, Bangs,

“Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life…I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

It’s truly a special way to celebrate not only the album, All Things Must Pass, but the life of George Harrison as well.

You can watch the video for “My Sweet Lord” below