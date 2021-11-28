Julian Lennon Reacts To New Peter Jackson Directed Beatles Documentary Get Back: “It Has Made Me So Proud”

Home News Audrey Herold November 28th, 2021 - 6:28 PM

Julian Lennon, is a British singer-songwriter, musician, photographer, filmmaker, author, and of course the son of the late Beatle’s band member, John Lennon. He was actually the direct inspiration for popular Beatles’ songs like ‘Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds’ (1967), ‘Hey Jude’ (1968), and ‘Good Night’ (1968). He first started making music back in 1974 and released his debut album, Valotte, in 1984. Since then he’s had a multitude of albums released including Everything Changes (2011), Photograph Smile (1998), and The Secret Value of Daydreaming (1986). Along with his music releases, he’s been keeping busy, he produced the environmental documentary film ‘WhaleDreamers’ (2006). He also worked on the documentary, ‘Women of the White Buffalo’ (2020) as an executive producer.

Recently, director Peter Jackson directed a Beatles documentary Get Back. Lennon and his father have a rocky past, to the point where’s he referred to him as being hypocritical in terms of preaching peace and love to the public, but not within the confines of his own home. However, after attending a special viewing of the film with his brother Sean, this is what Lennon had to say,

“It has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for my/our family, than ever before. The film has made me love my father again, in a way I can’t fully describe.”

The three-part Jackson film can currently be streamed on Disney+. The film’s focus will be on the making of the Beatles’ hit album ‘Let It Be’ along with showing the band’s final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

