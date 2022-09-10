Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip Shredding “Eruption” To Celebrate Anniversary Of Classic Song

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 10th, 2022 - 1:08 PM

Wolfgang Van Halen honored his father, Eddie Van Halen, this week with a brief clip of him performing the iconic guitar shred from “Eruption” – initially released 45 years ago.

The clip was shared via twitter with a statement from Wolfgang Van Halen saying,

“In honor of Eruption being recorded 45 years ago today, here’s me playing part of it on the guitar it was recorded on in 2015 while tracking some guitars for the first @MammothWVH album.

Love you, Pop.”

In honor of Eruption being recorded 45 years ago today, here’s me playing part of it on the guitar it was recorded on in 2015 while tracking some guitars for the first @MammothWVH album. Love you, Pop ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpjqUQGW3S — Wolfgang Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) September 8, 2022

“Eruption’s” guitar shred resonates for many with Consequence calling it, “one of the greatest guitar instrumentals of all time” and “the earliest example of the guitar shredder style, as it was released on Van Halen’s self – titled debut in 1978.”

The clip has garnered a continued stream of love and appreciation from fans across the internet.

