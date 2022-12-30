David Lee Roth Drops Solo Version Of “Everybody Wants Some!!” And Talks Working With Eddie Van Halen

Home News Hannah Boyle December 30th, 2022 - 6:26 AM

David Lee Roth , lead singer of Van Halen, recently released a solo version of song ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’. The video for the song was released on youtube and can be found below. As well as Eddie Lee Roth’s latest release, the singer reminisced about his time working with the legendary late guitarist, Eddie Van Halen. According to NME, David Lee Roth felt nostalgic in the creation of the solo version of ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’. Van Halen was an empire that ruled helped rule the music world of the 80s, and for a brief period of time the members of the band were on top. Sources at Consequence also report that Eddie Lee Roth looks back fondly upon his fallen band mate, even comparing him to a platonic love affair. Unsuprising, given their long friendship and time together in Van Halen.

David Lee Roth reminds the world of the glam metal of the 80s with this solo edition. ‘Everybody Wants Some’ was originally released by Van Halen as the second single from their 1980 album “Women and Children First”. Although the rerealease may be modern, the sound of the song stays true to the rocker’s original roots. The latest release of the song maintains that classic rock feel and carries on the vibe of the 80s with a more mature voice carrying it. The only major difference between the two would be that the latest release is slightly less polished and follows a more gritty chain.

Watch the video below: