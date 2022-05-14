CyHi Shares Emotive New Track “Tears” Featuring Jacquees

Home News Mohammad Halim May 14th, 2022 - 10:42 AM

Rapper CyHi, formerly known as CyHi da Prynce, is back with a whole new track! Its a song dedicated to loss, whether that’d be loss of a loved one, or the loss through the rapper’s career. The song is also a tribute to Atlanta, as CyHi stated “I feel like Atlanta needs some healing right now” when talking about why decided to release the song today. With Atlanta as the reason to writing the track, what better way to collab with an artist than to team up with the Atlanta R&B singer and song writer Jacquees.

The result is “Tears”, a beautiful 6 minute single. At the intro, CyHi gets quick with the mourning theme as he talks about holding back tears, meanwhile dealing with the loss of best friends, Jacquees starts off with a choir, “Can’t believe my dawg gone. And they tell me, ‘Stay strong’. Doin’ that sometimes, ain’t enough.” Jacquees’ beautiful vocals go nicely with the chorus, as it describes all types of “tears”, like tears of joy, sadness, lost relationships, and good moments. The first verse then begins with CyHi and discussing the hardships of his life: From the loss of his cousin and his friend Justin to his struggles as a child, dropping out of school. In the second and last verse, CyHi describes tears of anger; telling a story of how others betrayed him for being “Hollywood”. The song ends with Jacquees with the touching chorus.

