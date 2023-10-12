Slipknot Unveil Intense New Music Video For “Hive Mind”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Metal band Slipknot have shared a new music video for their song “Hive Mind,” which is a blistering track from the band’s most recent album THE END, SO FAR.

Streaming now on the band’s YouTube channel, the video is directed by multidisciplinary artist and Slipknot founding member M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan.

As a whole, the music is awesome by how each scene visually shows how gnarly and violent Slipknot’s musical world is and the music compliments the whole video because the mind dazzling instrumentation brings the angry emotion while Corey Taylor uses his powerful voice to show how emotional the topic is on “Hive Mind.”

Produced by Slipknot and Joe Barresi, THE END, SO FAR features the singles “The Dying Song (Time To Sing),” “Yen”and “The Chapeltown Rag.”

The collection sees one of the world’s most popular and deeply enigmatic bands relentlessly charting new ground as they continue to redefine, revitalize and reimagine the scope of rock music.

THE END, SO FAR follows Slipknot‘s widely celebrated 2019 album WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND, which marked the band’s third consecutive number one on the Billboard 200.

Also the release made a massive global impact with number one debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with top five debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado