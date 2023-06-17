Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Says Anders Colsfeni Will “Crush” Singing ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ On Upcoming Tour

Home News Zach Monteiro June 17th, 2023 - 5:39 PM

Photo Credit is Boston Schulz

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has recently commented on the announcement of the band’s original lead vocalist Anders Colsefni performing their 1997 debut album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. The original vocalist will be joining the band on tour this year to lend his effort in the live performances of the album.

Colsefni will be rejoining Slipknot when they go on tour later this year with former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis as they co-headline “Numetal Mayhem”.

Shortly after the announcement of Colsefni’s return, Corey Taylor took to Twitter to give the former frontman his blessing. In his tweet, Taylor said “Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them.”

According to Blabbermouth, Colsefni had commented on his upcoming tour with his old band when he said “Ever since Xen [KAOSIS singer, who will be supporting the tour] called me and let me know we were on for the tour, I have been training every day, not just vocals but kickboxing and cardio. I am fit, strong and ready to tear Australia apart! I am psyched to pull this record out of the crypt and deliver it again… probably for the last time ever.”

Throughout the upcoming tour, Colsefni will be performing Slipknot’s debut album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in full. This will be the first time in 27 years that the album will be performed by the band live, and in the words of Blabbermouth, may be the last time the band plays it again.

The “Numetal Mayhem” tour kicks off on October 11th in Sydney, Australia at the Crowbar. The entire list of tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 11 – Sydney, Australia @ Crowbar

Oct. 12 – Adelaide, Australia @ Enigma Bar

Oct. 13 – Melbourne, Australia @ Bendigo Hotel

Oct. 14 – Brisbane, Australia @ Mansfield Tavern

Oct. 15 – Goldcoast, Australia @ Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Oct. 16 – Toowoomba, Australia @ Irish Club Hotel

Oct. 18 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck Of The Woods

Oct. 19 – Taranaki, New Zealand @ 8 Bar Pool And Darts

Oct. 20 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Valhalla

Oct. 21 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ The Embankment

Oct. 22 – Queenstown, New Zealand @ Yonder