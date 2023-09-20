Corey Taylor on Touring with Slipknot: “Its hard fucking work”

Home News Kennedy Huston September 20th, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

In a recent interview with Rock Feed, Corey Taylor said that his days of touring may be reaching an end. According to NME the long, harsh process of touring with Slipknot creates an unhealthy lifestyle in regards to his eating habits and physical body condition. The heavy metal frontman tells Rock Feed that “physically, I maybe have five years left” of touring as he steps into his 50s.

With many injuries over time to his knees, feet, and toes, he says, “when I walk I’m in constant pain…I’m not as nimble as I used to be, I’m not 35 anymore. It’s hard”.

Luckily, for fans who don’t want to see Taylor quit the tour early, he claims there are “ways to do shows that don’t require being that crazy”, making it easier on his body and potentially increasing his chances of continuing the tour.

Even when taking care of his body, it’s traveling that seems to be the main problem. “Travel doesn’t lend itself to being healthy…you’re kind of at the mercy of what’s there for you. So you’re gonna eat like shit. You’re gonna sleep like shit. You’re gonna feel like shit.”

This year, Slipknot began their tour for their most recent album, The End so Far. In November, Taylor plans a solo tour and is soon to debut his sophomore solo album ‘CMFT2’ this Friday September 15.

