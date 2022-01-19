Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley Shares Statement About The Band’s Break Up

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 11:21 AM

Recently, the announcement was made of metal core band, Every Time I Die’s breakup. Prior to departing the band been together for over 20 years. Singer Keith Buckley and brother Jordan, along with the rest of the band, was simply done with it. Guitarist Andy Williams and Jordan, made released a statement over the weekend claiming that Keith allegedly cut off all communication with them, also announcing the band’s split. This was followed up by Keith tweeting a copy of the cease-and-desist letter.

Last month, Keith allegedly had taken a break from the band to assist his mental health. The band was supposed to continue on without him for the three shows, but ultimately those plans fell through and the shows were canceled. Then, Keith overhead that the band was allegedly trying to replace him, causing a dispute between Keith and the rest of the band.

This morning, Keith went to Twitter and posted a follow up to this debacle, along with a copy of a rather lengthy document.

Here’s what he said,

“There is absolutely no hate in my heart when I say that whatever is going on with the guys from now on is between them and their God. Any emotional/mental connection I had to them was thoroughly severed when I got that letter on Dec. 20th. That is where our paths finally diverged completely.”

According to Keith, the band never made any effort of reaching out to him. This notified him that they allegedly didn’t want him apart of the band anymore. After over hearing an alleged conversation mentioning that they wanted to replace him, he said “Honestly, I was fucking devastated.” The singer also says that he found out about the band wanting to play without him on Twitter, the same time everyone else did.

Keith has complied with the cease-and-desist terms. In January, the band allegedly approached him to give the band back to him and the name, while receiving a portion of any earnings he makes. He declined their offer.

He goes on to mention the shock of the band suddenly announcing the breakup without consulting him and mentions the lack of respect for the band he started at 19. He even goes to say that “We should’ve broken up in 2014 to be honest.” Although he is proud of everything they’ve accomplished over the years.

The band’s last album release was 2021’s Radical.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz