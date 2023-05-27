Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Drops New Single “Assimilation Agenda” Alongside Steve “Zetro” Souza

Home News Simon Li May 27th, 2023 - 9:31 PM

Jamey Jasta, the legendary singer from the world renowned band Hatebreed, has just released a work in collaboration with Steve “Zetro” Souza from Exodus, called “Assimilation Agenda.” The song has been long anticipated from the singer since this is his first ever new musical work after his success with his last album, The Lost Chapters, Volume 2, in 2019.

The song, with its roaring singing, meaningful lyrics, accompanied by thrashing electric guitars and fast paced drums kicks in the background, is a literal waking call to warn against technocratic governments and culture, striking the audiences to make them realize the compliance agendas some governments and corporations hide behind their culture and their political and economical structure, evolving into a surveillance state, and calls on audiences to be “on guard and ready to resist.” Below is the song’s official visualizer.



The video for the song helped a lot when it comes to understanding the lyrics. The video not only showed the lyrics on screen, but also paired them up with relevant images themed around cybersecurity, media culture, and governmental control. These images greatly helped viewers correlate the lyrics to issues the song is trying to warn about.

Jasta says that “the whole album is a love letter to thrash” but Assimilation Agenda “in particular is a great example of what’s to come and one of my favorites.” He remarked on this collaborated work with Zetro as “A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going HARD!!!” Needless to say, the album and these work in particular would be one that is embedded with thoughtful work from the artist.