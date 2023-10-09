Judas Priest Announces New Album Invincible Shield For March 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 1:17 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Following a storming headline show at Power Trip Festival in California last night, metal icons Judas Priest announced on stage the arrival of a brand new studio album called Invincible Shield, which will be released on March 8, 2024 by Epic Records. Also “Panic Attack,” the first single from the album, will be released on October 13 and the album is now available to pre order here.

Power Trip festival took place at the weekend and saw the biggest names in metal gather for this sold-out event, where everyone from Metallica to Iron Maiden and AC/DC performed alongside the mighty Judas Priest.

The band’s surprise on stage announcement was made to 200,000 fans at the festival and sent a shockwave of excitement amongst their loyal followers across the globe.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over.

With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow. 2022 saw the band get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50 Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.