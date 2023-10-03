Cherry Glazerr Announces Winter 2024 ‘Touch Of Chaos’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

On the heels of releasing her new album I Don’t Want You Anymore last week on Secretly Canadian, Cherry Glazerr has announced the 2024 Touch Of Chaos U.S. Tour Dates.

Beginning February 26 at Seattle’s Neumos, Glazerr will take her band across the US through March, ending at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 16. Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time through cherryglazerr.com.

Don’t Want You Anymore was co-produced with Yves Rothman and Glazerr describes it as a “mature” album, moreso in reference to her personal growth than a reflection of the record, which in true Glazerr fashion is best described as extremely fun. Each track is a radical reimagination of what the artist is and can be.

The New York Times describes it as an album that “wrestles with a clearly toxic relationship. As the songs go style-hopping — explosive grunge, chugging synth-pop, hints of funk and jazz — the obsession persists,” and NPR included I Don’t Want You Anymore in New Music Friday calling the album “a brilliant, messy affair.”

Touch Of Chaos U.S. Tour Dates

2/26 – Neumos- Seattle, WA

2/27 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

2/29 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

3/1 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

3/6 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

3/8 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

3/9 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

3/11 – The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

3/12 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

3/13 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

3/16 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY