Cherry Glazerr Takes an Early Aughts Pop Approach on New Song “Big Bang”

Home News Aaron Grech February 10th, 2021 - 7:45 PM

The Los Angeles rock outfit Cherry Glazerr are back with a new single “Big Bang,” which is accompanied by a new visualizer focusing on frontwoman Clementine Creevy. This song is a unique alternative pop song, with deep, bass infused synths, jumpy 808s and a plethora of acoustic guitars that lead the main melody. According to Creevy, this new song was inspired by someone she used to be close to, making it “essentially about heartache,” while also remaining “euphoric.”

“I wanted to give it a sort of early ‘aughts pop production feel, with the interplay between the acoustic guitar figure and the bass synth and the 808 hits during the choruses,” Creevy said in a statement obtained by The BrooklynVegan. “The lyrics came from feeling like I was growing apart from someone who was close to me in my life, and the song is essentially about heartache, but it’s euphoric at the same time.”

This latest single follows Cherrey Glazerr’s “Rabbit Hole,” which saw the band explore a more electronic pop vibe, complete with copious synths and a dance inspired beat. Creevy explained that “Rabbit Hole” represented a rediscovery of herself, while also allowing her break with conformity and gain a sense of confidence.

Cherry Glazerr’s latest studio album Stuffed & Ready came out back in 2019 and continued the beach punk and lo-fi grunge aesthetics of their previous work. These latest two singles are a large departure from the band’s typical work, but the group’s future recording plans remain unknown as of press time.