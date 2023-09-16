Cherry Glazerr Shares Colorful New Single “Sugar”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 16th, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy releases a new single from her new album I Don’t Want You Anymore that will be out September 29 on Secretly Canadian.

This song sounds like a pop rock and this is a song to soundtrack the listener’s life, a score to suit any occasion. Clementine Creevy shares information about this song: “That song tickles the part of my brain that loves driving really late at night.” “Sugar” is one of my favorite songs on the album. I actually started it with Jonny Pierce from The Drums and he had that sick bassline. We then built everything around it, and he had this idea to do a big ‘I’M YOUR SUGAAAR’ towards the end of the song which gives it this fun kinda dancy lift.”

This single is also accompanied with a music video and she also shares: “I always imagined a nighttime gritty kind of visual for this song, so Sami (Perez, bassist) and I shot the video with our genius friend Gabe Ross, and he got Emily (Whitemore) to strip for it and Chad (Damiani) to do his beautiful dancing– ultimately we created this funny kind of bizzaro nighttime video, which I think fits the song perfectly. It’s about feeling used by someone else and you know it’s wrong, but you feel like you can be their little bit of sweetness and that feels kinda good in a twisted way.”

With their music, they always want to make a connection with the people by expressing feelings and strengthening their original style which is garage rock with a touch of pop.

