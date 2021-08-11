Cherry Glazerr Shares Electro-Pop Song “Soft Drink”

Home News Alison Alber August 11th, 2021 - 12:01 AM

After releasing their song “Big Bang” in February, LA rock outfit Cherry Glazerr now shared their newest single “Soft Drink.” Both songs show the bands softer side. Their newest single is a dream-pop dance anthem. With both such delicately formed sounds and beats and contrasting electric guitar solos.

It seems like these things wouldn’t usually work together, but they complement each other in a way that just proves the creativity of Cherry Glazerr. The band has it’s roots in garage rock, so the guitars feel like a little anecdote to their most known sound. Fans of the band will surely enjoy the little blast from the past.

Since last year the band has released three songs, “Soft Drink,” “Big Bang” and “Rabbit Hole.”

In 2019, the band dropped their album, Stuffed & Ready. Mxdwn’s Elle Henriksen said about the album, “Cherry Glazerr plays with music just like they play with your emotions. The band is dynamically talented in a way we often don’t see from this scene, with songs to gently cry to and songs meant for fight club anthems.”

The video shows frontwoman Clementine Creevy dancing and just feeling herself. It’s only her in a golden wrapped room and some rain later on. Nothing on this bothers the singer as she’s dancing and rolling around seductivley. Creevy once wears a casual shirt, and once a angelic-like dress. This imagery actually shows the contrast within the song itself, pretty well executed. At one point the singer is seen with angel wings while being soaked by the rain.

Musically, the song features a hypnotic beat and when Creevy sings repeatedly, “Dancing, just dancing” it is hard to not get the line stuck in the head. The hazy pop song show cases her vocals nicely.