Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album I Don’t Want You Anymore for Sept 2023 Release and Shares First New Single “Soft Like A Flower”

Home News Roy Lott July 12th, 2023 - 11:58 PM

Cherry Glazerr has announced today the release of her new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, set to come out September 29 via Secretly Canadian. Co-produced with Yves Rothman, frontwoman Clementine Creevy describes I Don’t Want You Anymore as a “mature” album, moreso in reference to her personal growth than a reflection of the record, which in true Cherry Glazerr fashion is best described as Extremely Fun. The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this new record, which Creevy considers to be Cherry Glazerr, fully-actualized. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” she says.

In celebration of the album announcement, she released the LPs lead single “Soft Like a Flower.”The track exemplifies that growth and features a murky guitar riff that inaugurates the track before Creevy’s unguarded vocals enter the mix. She sings of a consuming obsession and is joined on the chorus by longtime bandmate Sami Perez.

Creevy calls the song an “Evanescence moment.” “It’s a real ‘losing your fucking shit’ kind’ve vibe,” she says. “I wanted this album to be just heart and soul. Completely exposed. It’s also a little bit about loving the anguish and toxicity that comes with being ruined by another person. Letting go and submitting to them but then catching yourself becoming too much like them.”

The new album is Cherry Glazerr’s first in four years, following Stuffed and Ready. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” she says. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bullshit.”Creevy describes the LP as some of her most personal, raw music to date, a collection of songs that elaborate on this period of self-reckoning.

I Don’t Want You Anymore tracklist:

1. Addicted To Your Love

2. Bad Habit

3. Ready For You

4. Touch You With My Chaos

5. Soft Like A Flower

6. Sugar

7. Golden

8. Wild Times

9. Eat You Like A Pill

10. Shattered

11. I Don’t Want You Anymore