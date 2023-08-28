Brandon Flowers of The Killers on Scrapped Album: “Halfway Through Recording I Realized ‘I Can’t Do This’ “

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 2:18 PM

According to consequence.net, The Killers‘s song “Mr. Brightside” is still popular in the music scene but for artist Brandon Flowers he is ready to leave that phase of the band behind him.

In a new profile with The Times UK, The Killers‘s frontman mentioned that halfway into recording of what was supposed to be The Killers’s next album, the band decided to entirely scrapped the project.

“Halfway through recording I realized, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers said. “This isn’t the kind of record… I think this will be the… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music anymore.”

Based from Flowers’s quote, the type of music is seen as a reference to the 80s new wave sound of The Killers’s early albums Hot Fuss and the follow up album Sam’s Town.

Although The Killers brought back their rock sound on the new single “Your Side of Town,” Flowers says that these days he is more “fulfilled” by the acoustic-leaning Americana the singer made on the band’s 2021 album Pressure Machine.

This is the crisis I’m in,” Flowers added. “I found a side of myself writing [Pressure Machine] that was strong. This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

Despite Flowers acknowleing that The Killers’s hit songs fills stadiums, the artist is more interested with idea of performing at smaller venues in the upcoming future.

“It is just, well, at what point do I make that change?. Who in the band wants to do that too? No matter what, there will always be people who look at me and just think of ‘Somebody Told Me.’ And I get that. But I’m interested in evolving.”

The Killers are currently on tour and will return to the United States next month for a string of headlining dates including festival appearances at Sea.Hear.Now and Life Is Beautiful. Grab tickets here.