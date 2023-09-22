Deftones Tease New Album With Possible Spring Or Summer 2024 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon September 22nd, 2023 - 3:33 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Deftones’ guitarist Stephen Carpenter confirmed that the band is currently working on a new album while appearing on an episode of the Gnostic Academy podcast. The album is reportedly being produced by Nick Raskulinecz who has previously worked with bands such as Rush, Mastodon and Alice In Chains. Raskulinecz has also worked with Deftones on their sixth studio album Diamond Eyes which was released back in 2010 as well as their 2012 follow-up Koi No Yokan.

Carpenter clarified that the band has been working on new material since February, stating, “It was a little slow at first, but it always is; dragging our feet ain’t nothing new. But we’ve got stuff up and going now, and we’re on a good little momentum at the moment. And we hope to have it all done and out by next spring or summer. There’s nothing official, no official date yet, but that’s our goal.”

In August, the band announced the 2023 lineup for their annual Dia De Los Deftones event featuring 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile and Capra. In May, they commemorated their self-titled album’s 20th anniversary with the release of limited edition vinyl and merch. That same month, Deftones made an appearance at Sick New World, playing alongside System Of A Down, Korn, Incubus, Evanescence and Turnstile.

Chino Moreno’s project Crosses also announced a new album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete which will be arriving later this year on October 13. They shared two new singles “Light As A Feather” and “Ghost Ride” earlier this month.