Deftones Commemorates Self-Titled Album’s 20th Anniversary With Limited Edition Vinyl And Merch

Ronan Ruiz May 19th, 2023 - 5:01 PM

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their self-titled fourth album on May 20th, alt-metal band Deftones is releasing a limited-edition ruby red translucent vinyl version of the original LP, alongside another wave of anniversary merchandise.

According to Heavy Consequence, the self-titled album, originally released in 2003, was a follow-up to the band’s highly successful and platinum-certified album White Pony, which also was celebrated with a similar merchandise line for its own 20th anniversary back in 2020. While the album Deftones didn’t reach the same level of popularity or success as White Pony, it still earned gold status due to the strength of its singles like “Minerva” and “Hexagram.”

Alongside the vinyl copy of the album, the 20th anniversary merchandise collection includes a CD, T-shirts, hoodies, a beer pong set, an incense pack, a mug, and more. The vinyl as well as everything else in the collection can be ordered, or pre-ordered, from the band’s online webstore.

Deftones recently performed at the massive Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, alongside iconic bands like System of a Down, Korn, and Incubus. Read mxdwn’s extensive coverage of the event here. Deftones additionally worked with Marc Jacobs to release a capsule collection Heaven back in March of this year, and Deftones’ vocalist Chino Moreno, as a member of the supergroup Palms, released two previously unreleased songs “Opening Titles” and “End Credits” earlier this year in February. Read about it here.