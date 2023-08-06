Crosses Announces New Album “Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete” For October 2023 Release

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 6th, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Crosses recently announced the release of their upcoming album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete due to drop on October 13, 2023. The album will include features from EL-P and Robert Smith. This release is going to be highly anticipated and exciting for all their fans. Crosses will surely wow us with their creative prowess and their touching musical abilities. This album seems like it will be an emotional rollercoaster from beginning to end.

Chino Moreno states in a press release, “When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons. There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.”

From this, we can expect a moving album this no lack of emotional twists and turns. This new album will definitely be interesting for the listener. With 15 tracks this album is fairly extensive and we can expect a lot from it. With titles like “Pleasure” and “Last Rites” we can be sure the band will share the good the bad and the ugly with its listeners. Pleasure and pain this album will give it all. They have also already released a single for the upcoming album and a video with it entitled “Invisible Hand” which can be watched on YouTube. Get ready for Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete by watching this new video and looking through the tracklist below!

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. Tracklist: