Queens Of The Stone Age Announces New Album In Times New Roman… for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Emotion Sickness”

Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Rock band Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their eighth studio album In Times New Roman… will be released on June 16 through Matador Records. In Times New Roman… brings music the band wants to hear, while giving fans a place to congregate. .

The album features Joshua Homme’s acerbic lyrics that are buoyed by Queens Of The Stone Age‘s sonic signature, which is expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in every song.

The meaning behind In Times New Roman… is how we sometimes see people’s needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty.

To compliment the release of the upcoming album, the band have shared their new song “Emotion Sickness,” which wraps listeners in a warm blanket of hypnotic choruses and grooves that are punctuated by a psychic turbulence.

As a whole, “Emotion Sickness”is simply fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere will killer classic rock noise while the vocal performance harmonically sings out the lyrics. “Emotion Sickness” is a sample of how the band is still capable of creating soul shaking music.

In Times New Roman… was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck (RIP), with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by Queens of the Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin.

The album will be available on all digital platforms, vinyl and CD. The artwork and double LP gatefold packaging is designed by long time collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl will be available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue. All formats are available for pre-order here.

In Times New Roman… Tracklist

Obscenery Paper Machete Negative Space Time & Place Made to Parade Carnavoyeur What the Peephole Say Sicily Emotion Sickness Straight Jacket Fitting