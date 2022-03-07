mxdwn Music

Spiritualized Share Captivating New Single “The Mainline Song”

March 7th, 2022 - 8:11 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Spiritualized have released a new single accompanied by a music video titled “The Mainline Song.” The English rock band will release their new LP Everything Was Beautiful on April 22 via Fat Possum.

“The Mainline Song” depicts the protests that occurred across the country in 2022. The beginning of the music video begins with a scene traveling on train tracks, and concludes in a train station. J. Spaceman, frontman of Spiritualized, referred to his isolation during lockdown as “beautiful solitude.”

“I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life,” he said.

Throughout Everything Was Beautiful, Spaceman plays 16 separate instruments, while also featuring 30 musicians and singers – including his daughter Poppy and collaborator John Coxon.

Of the upcoming album, he explained, “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”

The band will be touring beginning March 31 in Dallas, and will conclude September 24 in New York, New York.

Spiritualized North American Tour:

03/31/22 – Dallas, TX, – Granada Theater04/01/22 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn04/03/22 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf04/04/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre04/05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room04/07/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune04/08/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall04/09/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom04/11/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore04/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore04/14/22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern04/17/22 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress04/18/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom04/20/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre04/21/22 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library04/22/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival09/08/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club09/09/22 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle09/10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse09/11/22 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns09/13/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom09/14/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line09/16/22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall09/18/22 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall09/19/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre09/20/22 – Boston, MA – Royale09/22/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer09/23/22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Music Hall09/24/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

