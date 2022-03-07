Spiritualized Share Captivating New Single “The Mainline Song”

Spiritualized have released a new single accompanied by a music video titled “The Mainline Song.” The English rock band will release their new LP Everything Was Beautiful on April 22 via Fat Possum.
“The Mainline Song” depicts the protests that occurred across the country in 2022. The beginning of the music video begins with a scene traveling on train tracks, and concludes in a train station. J. Spaceman, frontman of Spiritualized, referred to his isolation during lockdown as “beautiful solitude.”
“I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life,” he said.
Throughout Everything Was Beautiful, Spaceman plays 16 separate instruments, while also featuring 30 musicians and singers – including his daughter Poppy and collaborator John Coxon.
Of the upcoming album, he explained, “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”
The band will be touring beginning March 31 in Dallas, and will conclude September 24 in New York, New York.
Photo Credit: Marv Watson
Spiritualized North American Tour:
03/31/22 – Dallas, TX, – Granada Theater04/01/22 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn 04/03/22 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf 04/04/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre 04/05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room 04/07/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune 04/08/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall 04/09/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom 04/11/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore 04/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore 04/14/22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern 04/17/22 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress 04/18/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom 04/20/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre 04/21/22 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library 04/22/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 09/08/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club 09/09/22 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle 09/10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse 09/11/22 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns 09/13/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom 09/14/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line 09/16/22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall 09/18/22 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall 09/19/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre 09/20/22 – Boston, MA – Royale 09/22/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer 09/23/22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Music Hall 09/24/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre