Queens of the Stone Age Dodge Cosmic Debris in New Song “Negative Space”

Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2023 - 12:59 PM

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

Today rock Queens of the Stone Age have shared their latest audiovisual odyssey video for their song “Negative Space,” which was created, starring and directed by Liam Lynch.

“Negative Space” is fantastic by how the music sizzles the air with electrifying guitar riffs and thunderous drum beats while the vocal performance serenades the ears with harmonic sound. As for the music video, each scene takes viewers on a spacey musical journey where they will be dodging flying objects while Queens of the Stone Age dazzle their minds with killer noise.

In the press release Lynch describes the meaning behind “Negative Space.”

“Acceptance is lonely, messy, and tough, especially when it’s all that is left. This video takes place between the end and a beginning. It’s the desperate and lost, message-in-a-bottle emotions that are tossed out and let float away. No action required.”

In light of the band’s latest single, Queens of the Stone Age will kick off the extensive North American leg of their The End Is Nero tour tonight at Detroit’s Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill with special guests The Armed and Phantogram.

With several shows already sold out, Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman and Jon Theodore will continue to span the globe through the end of this year.

