Queens of Stone Age’s Josh Homme Reveals Cancer Battle In Recent Interview

Home News Jaden Johnson June 13th, 2023 - 12:27 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Queens of Stone Age frontman, Josh Homme, has revealed his 2022 cancer diagnosis in a interview with Revolver. Detailing his struggles throughout Covid-19 and the years following, not only dealing with the isolation of pandemic but also the deaths of friends, a heated custody battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle, as well as his cancer diagnosis.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Homme recalled his experiences in the interview saying, “I never say it can’t get any worse,” he continued. “I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better. Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

In the midst of this dark period, the singer credited music as one of the outlets that allowed him to process these life changing events. “I’ve got nothing against therapy,” said Homme. “I just don’t go because I play [music] instead. Over the last couple years, I’ve done a lot of therapy, but at the end of the day, I understand how to proceed, moving forward with the religion that I use — music.”