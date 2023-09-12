A$AP Rocky Sued By Alleged Shooting Victim For Alleged Defamation

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 11:33 AM

-Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to pitchfork.com, artist A$AP Rocky and his lawyer Joe Tacopina have been allegedly sued by A$AP Relli for alleged defamation. The alleged lawsuit allegedly focuses on alleged statements were allegedly made after Rocky was allegedly charged and allegedlysued for allegedly shooting Relli in a November 2021 incident.

In August of last year Rocky allegedly pleaded not guilty to two charges of alleged assault with a alleged semiautomatic firearm. When reached by Pitchfork, a spokesperson for A$AP Relli shared the following statement.

“Yesterday, Terell Ephron filed a defamation suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Rakim Meyers, also known as A$AP Rocky, and his attorney, Joseph Tacopina of Tacopina Law for statements made to several media outlets in 2022. The statements were false and malicious, and have caused Mr. Ephron extreme reputational and emotional harm which must be remedied. Mr. Ephron looks forward to his day in court.”

The alleged lawsuit mentions 10 different instances where Relli was allegedly defamed in the press, which specifically and allegedly cites Rocky‘s alleged claim to media outlets that Relli allegedly was attempting to allegedly extort him through litigation.

In exchange for the alleged damage to his reputation, personal brand, community status as a member of A$AP Mob and future income, Relli is allegedly seeking punitive or exemplary damages and legal fees.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Rocky said he welcomes the litigation: “Especially before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud committed by their client. It’s unfortunate that these lawyers don’t know the facts of this case or the actions of their client, but I will be happy to educate them.”

Rocky is currently out on bond and, he’s due for a preliminary hearing on November 8. If convicted, the rapper could face up to nine years in prison. Last month, Rocky and his partner Rihanna welcomed their second child together.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado