A$AP Rocky Arrives Late To Manchester Concert Forcing Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform Before Supporting Headliner

Federico Cardenas June 24th, 2022 - 10:40 PM

The Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky was scheduled to perform as a supporting act for famed rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers at a show in Manchester, England on June 22. However, as NME has reported, A$AP rocky ended up being late for his scheduled portion of the show, leading to the Chili Peppers playing before him.

In the end, fans in attendance were able to see an opening act by bassist and singer-songwriter Thundercat, a performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers, and a closing act by Rocky that lasted only 20 minutes. Many fans over social media expressed their amusement on Rocky’s situation over Twitter.

One fan jokingly speculated as to whether A$AP’s lateness was a result of the singer-songwriter and OASIS frontman Liam Gallagher insulting him. Another mused about how they “would’ve never guessed that he’d come on after chilli peppers, play 2 songs, then leave.” See how some fans reacted to the concert below.

A$AP Rocky turned up late as support for Red Hot Chili Peppers so they announced he was on after Chili Peppers instead. Of course every fucker is leaving because 90% of the people here are bald dads. ASAP Rocky more like Late Rocky am I right lads pic.twitter.com/n5wxEYCufM — Gray (@jackcleggmcr) June 22, 2022

I was so surprised that ASAP Rocky turned up last night but I would’ve never guessed that he’d come on after chilli peppers, play 2 songs, then leave 😭🤣 — hayley 🌮 (@hayleynxrth) June 23, 2022

No wonder ASAP Rocky was late, he’s been tarmacking the A1 pic.twitter.com/S8itjfwab6 — Kieran Geach (@kierangeach) June 22, 2022

The June 22 show was performed as part of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ongoing international 2022 Summer Tour, originally kicking off on June 4 in Spain, and scheduled to conclude with a show in Arlington, Texas on September 18. HAIM, The Strokes, Anderson Paak and others will also be supporting the Chili Peppers on their trek around the world.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado