Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky Try to Woo Invisible Date in Video for “Wharf Talk”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 31st, 2023 - 11:31 AM

Tyler, the Creator has released a new song, “Wharf Talk,” a song off his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the extended version of 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost. The song features A$AP Rocky and was accompanied by a music video directed by Tyler himself. Check it out below.

The music video shows Tyler in his attempts to woo an invisible date amidst an aesthetically pastel world, reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film.

Tyler has also previously released “Dogtooth” and “Sorry Not Sorry,” both archived songs that did not make the original cut on Call Me If You Get Lost. In the accompanying music videos, also directed by Tyler, the singer recreated looks from his previous albums/eras, such as Goblin, Flower Boy, Wolf and more. In a tweet, Tyler shared that Call Me If You Get Lost is his first album will multiple songs that did not make the cut, so he’s decided to put some out that he really loves. (Pitchfork)

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT. — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

Stream “Wharf Talk” here.

Pre-order Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale here.