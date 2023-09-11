Killer Mike Makes An Guest Appearance on “Billions”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to stereogum.com, artist Killer Mike made an appearance on the latest episode of Billions, which aired on Showtime on September 7. On the episode, Mike Prince is a billionaire investor running for president and he goes to Mike‘s listening party with a plan to ask for an endorsement from the rapper.

While heading to a church Prince’s phone is placed in a Yondr-style pouch while Mike plays a track from his new album, which came out back in May. In another scene the artist has a conversation with Prince where he agrees to endorse the billionaire as long as Prince starts inventing in Black owned banks.

While Prince was leaving the church, the character then realizes he missed an important business opportunity thanks to that Yondr pouch.The episode ends with Run The Jewels’s song“Run The Jewels” playing over the end credits.

This has not been the first time a musician has appeared on Billions: Jason Isbell played himself in a 2021 episode and the band Hold Steady performed at a party in 2018 episode.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela