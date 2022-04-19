Run The Jewels Are Working On New Album According To Killer Mike

Killer Mike, the Atlanta based half of veteran rap duo Run The Jewels, hinted that they have started working on a new album with a working title of Run The Jewels 5, as reported by Consequence Sound. They released RTJ4 in 2020.
Mike stated, “I would say look for Run the Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances. I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out period.”
Run The Jewels, also know as RTJ, recently performed a Sunday afternoon set the first weekend of Coachella. They be joined on tour by Rage Against the Machine starting July 9. Mike has referred to the partnership with Rage Against the Machine as one of “greatest tours ever.” Fans can safely expect more collaborative works from Run The Jewels 5.
photo credit: Raymond Float