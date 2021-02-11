Dave Grohl, Killer Mike, Quincy Jones And More Announced To Join NIVA’s Advisory Board

Home News Roy Lott February 11th, 2021 - 4:30 PM

NIVA, also known as the National Independent Venue Association has announced its new advisory board, featuring some of the biggest musicians and executives within the industry. Boris Patronoff serves as the NIVA Advisory Board and Chair and will be joined by Quincy Jones, Dave Grohol, Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and The Tantrums, Killer Mike of Run The Jewels, COO of RIAA Michele Suzanne Ballantyne and many more.

The advisory board will further assist both NIVA and the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) with their goal of preserving and nurturing independent live venues and promoters throughout the United States. The board members will share their knowledge regarding streaming, ticketing and more to help NIVA throughout the pandemic and rebuild live entertainment.

In a press release, NIVA’s Executive Director and Managing Partner of Marauder discussed the upcoming venture “NIVA may have been founded amidst dire circumstances, but the future of the live industry and the people who inhabit it have always been top of mind. Officially expanding our coalition to include partners new and old, allows us to innately incorporate those who have stood by our side from the very beginning, like Boris Patronoff from See Tickets, and new voices that will help guide the future.” With 2022 looking more promising for live shows, keeping independent alive is much needed.

Board member Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters recently released their much-anticipated album Medicine at Midnight and was also announced as a 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, alongside Jay-Z, Kate Bush, Devo, Rage Against The Machine, Iron Maiden and Fela Kuti.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz